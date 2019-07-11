Seth Rogen Says Beyoncé Got a 'Standing Ovation for Just Existing' at The Lion King Premiere

Beyoncé certainly felt the love on Tuesday night, at the world premiere of Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King.

According to costar Seth Rogan, the singer and actress received a standing ovation by the audience at the Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles simply because she was alive.

“I’ve never seen this happen before. … Beyoncé was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy,” Rogen recalled on Wednesday, during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the upcoming film. “I was like, ‘She’s getting a standing ovation for just existing.’ “

“Her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it,” Rogen, 37, said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it! We’re all in a room with Beyoncé!’ That’s what you want.”

Being that close to Beyoncé, 37, allowed Rogen to imagine what it would be like to walk in her shoes.

“I know they weren’t clapping for me, but I was on the stage, and I, for a brief moment, felt like what it must feel like to have that adulation,” he told Kimmel. “All I was thinking was, ‘Oh, people don’t like me that much. I don’t get one iota of this.’ No, I get, like, a smattering at best. Like, they saw her and people lost their goddamn s—.”

Image zoom Seth Rogen and Beyoncé Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty

Rogen is voicing Pumbaa in The Lion King, while Beyoncé is voicing Nala. The rest of the the star-studded cast includes Donald Glover (Simba), Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young SImba), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric André (Azizi).

All posed together recently in a gorgeous glam cast photo.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rogen admitted he got overwhelmed when met Beyoncé. Backstage at the premiere, he waited for her to approach him because, “I wasn’t going to go up to her mostly for fear.”

“Last time I did try to approach her was at the Grammys 11 years ago, and her security knocked me so hard that I spilled my drink all over myself,” Rogen recalled. “It was terrible. So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general.”

“I waited for her to approach me, which they teach you. She was very nice and my beard actually got stuck in her sequin a little bit. If you look closely, you’ll see some gray hair on her shoulder.”

Image zoom The Lion King premiere Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Image zoom The cast of The Lion King Beyoncé/Kwaku Alston/Disney

In addition to voicing Nala in the film, Beyoncé released a brand-new song called “Spirit” on The Lion King soundtrack on Tuesday.

She is also expected to sing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Glover, 35, Eichner, 40, and Rogen on the album — produced by Pharrell Williams.

“It must be a big deal for her,” Rogen joked on Kimmel, of sharing a song credit with Beyoncé. “So, I’m happy. She’s worked hard.”

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, roars into theaters July 19.