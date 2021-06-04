Seth Rogen and Superbad Fans Wish McLovin a Happy 40th Birthday: 'It's a Huge Deal'

McLovin is 40 — and Seth Rogen is not going to miss a chance to celebrate the birthday of the iconic Superbad character, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actor, who played the irresponsible Officer Michaels in the 2007 film, shared a photo celebrating his costar and one of the most iconic scenes from the comedy.

"Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old)," Rogen tweeted, with a picture of the fake ID from the film.

In Superbad, McLovin, whose real name is Fogell in the film, was a high school classmate of Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) who miserably fails at an attempt to buy alcohol underage, using a fake ID from Hawaii that simply says "McLovin" as his name.

Twitter users and fans of the comedy shared a number of gifs from the film in celebration of the iconic scene — and many joked that they've used a replica of the fake ID themselves.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who starred alongside Rogen in The Night Before, also gave the fictional McLovin a birthday shoutout: "Happy 40th birthday, McLOVIN." After noticing the excitement, Mintz-Plasse posted on his Instagram Story saying, "My character turns 40 today and it's insane to me that it's a huge deal."

superbad Credit: Christopher Mintz-Plasse/Instagram

After the release of the film, Mintz-Plasse, now 31, earned himself a nomination for the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance in 2008 thanks to the fan-favorite character. In a recent interview with Page Six, he revealed that the sudden fame after Superbad was a hard adjustment.

"It was very tough to be a nobody one minute and then, literally, two days after the movie came out, it was me getting recognized everywhere," Mintz-Plasse told the outlet.

He said that although he had a great agent and support system of friends and family throughout his career, the fame was "intense," noting his anxiety and many breakdowns that he experienced.