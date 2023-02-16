Seth Rogen Acknowledges 'Many' Great Teen Films Since 'Superbad' : 'I've Personally Made a Few'

Seth Rogen is a confirmed Lady Bird fan.

After the Golden Globe nominee, 40, joked to PEOPLE that "no one's made a good high school movie since" his 2007 movie Superbad and ignited a frenzy among fans on social media, he sets the record straight while discussing Hilarity for Charity's third annual CareCon this week.

"That was a joke. There's a lot. I've personally made a few," says Rogen, referencing Blockers (2018) and Good Boys (2019) as films he's produced, as well as his script work on 2012's reboot of 21 Jump Street. "Obviously there have been many."

He and wife Lauren Miller Rogen also list Easy A (2010), The Edge of Seventeen (2016), Lady Bird (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Into the Spider-Verse (2018) as some of their other favorite modern entries in the genre.

Seth and Lauren, 41, who married in October 2011, launched HFC with a group of friends the next year, after caring for her mother Adele, who was diagnosed with genetic early-onset Alzheimer's disease at age 55.

In addition to raising awareness of the disease, Seth says their goal is to give Alzheimer's caregivers "an easier load to bear" through resources like financial and emergency planning workshops available during CareCon, which takes place on National Caregivers Day.

Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad. Melissa Moseley/Columbia

The free virtual event also focuses on wellness for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers, offering a workshop on breath work, another called "Laughter Yoga" and plenty of other skills and lessons "that'll hopefully lighten their load," says Lauren.

"We've just tried to continue to hone in on what is practical, what is helpful, what can improve a caregiver's experience," she notes.

Lauren is also looking forward to the HFC Scotty Award — named after Lauren's dad and presented by Kensington Senior Living — which will go to a "hardworking caregiver" for the second year, gifting them with care hours for a much-deserved respite.

Friday's event features a hilarious lineup of programming, including appearances from Nicole Byer, Judy Greer, Wayne Brady, Howie Mandel and more, as well as a storytelling panel featuring Kate Burton, known for playing Alzheimer's patient Dr. Ellis Grey on Grey's Anatomy.

With laughter being such an important part of the couple's life, Lauren admits that Seth's signature laugh "didn't register with me when we first started dating" in 2004, until her friend pointed it out a few weeks later.

"My best friend from home, who's like my sister, came to visit," she recalls. "And we actually ran into Seth, although I knew he would be there because he would go to Barnes & Noble at The Grove every day."

"I remember she was one that was like, 'Oh my God, his laugh is so great.' And I was like, 'Oh yeah, that is a really great laugh,' " says Lauren.

Hilarity of Charity's third annual CareCon takes place Friday, Feb. 17, for National Caregivers Day at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.