Seth Green Says Bill Murray 'Dangled Me Over a Trashcan' When He Was 9: 'I Was Horrified'

More than 40 years after the alleged encounter with Bill Murray on Saturday Night Live, Seth Green says he "hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried and cried"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 07:05 PM
Seth Green arrives at the "1UP" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on July 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Bill Murray walks a red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival on October 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage,)
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Another former costar of Bill Murray is alleging they had an upsetting experience with the veteran actor.

Seth Green alleged that the Golden Globe winner, 72, dangled him over a trashcan on the set of Saturday Night Live when he was only 9 years old, recalling the experience Thursday as he appeared on Good Mythical Morning.

"Bill Murray was hosting the show. And Bill Murray, as everybody knows, is great with kids," he joked as he prefaced the anecdote, which took place in 1981.

"So, he saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," he said. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.' And then my mom goes, 'You know, since he's the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.' And I go, 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a 9-year-old to get out of your… what is this power play?'

"He picked me up by my ankles... he dangled me over a trashcan and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming, and I swung my arms and flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can and the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried and cried," Green, 48, added.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Charles Rocket, Gail Matthius, Denny Dillon, Ann Risley, Bill Murray, Gilbert Gottfried, Joe Piscopo, Eddie Murphy during the 'Closing' on March 7, 1981 -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Reps for Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Green explained that he had "never been so embarrassed in my life" and was ready to drop out of the show before cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky allegedly told him "everybody knows Bill's a d—" and encouraged him to "be a pro" and finish the show.

Rob Schneider, another SNL alum, previously echoed that sentiment on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, recalling that Murray "hated Chris Farley with a passion" and "really hated [Adam] Sandler too."

"He wasn't very nice to us," said Schneider, 58, who was a cast member from 1990 to 1994. "He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 13: Bill Murray attends the "The French Dispatch" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Bill Murray. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"He just hated, like, all of us, pretty much. The least of the hate was to me [and] I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he's my hero," Schneider added.

Murray has also faced allegations of verbal attacks from former costars Geena Davis and Lucy Liu in recent months, after he was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of Aziz Ansari's upcoming film Being Mortal back in April, prompting an investigation and a suspension on production.

CHARLIE'S ANGELS
Columbia pictures/ Everett

The Ghostbusters star has since settled with the unnamed staffer for more than $100,000, according to a report shared this week by Puck, which detailed that Murray thought the accuser "had been flirting with him," and he "started kissing her body and straddling her" on set.

"Murray later said that he was just being jestful, but the woman interpreted his actions as entirely sexual. She was horrified," the report added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Murray Accused of Inappropriate Behavior on Being Mortal Set, Production Suspended: Reports

Murray previously said that he and the woman "had a difference of opinion" when he addressed the allegations on CNBC in April. "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're talking about it. I think we're going to make peace with it, I'm very optimistic about that. I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore. I think that's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it," Murray added.

Related Articles
12 July 2021, France, Cannes: Bill Murray attends the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Bill Murray Allegedly Kissed and Straddled Female Production Staffer, Causing Movie's Halt: Report
Geena Davis , Bill Murray
Geena Davis Recalls Bill Murray Being 'Difficult': 'He Knows Very Well the Way He Can Behave'
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Man Swam Through Raging Hurricane Ian Flood Waters To Save Mom, 84: 'Never Been Happier To See Me'
Man Swam Half a Mile During Hurricane Ian to Save Mom, 84, from Flooded Home: Water Was 'Up to Her Chin'
Bill Murray
Bill Murray Speaks Out After On-Set Misconduct Allegation, Hopes to 'Make Peace' with Accuser
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Bill Murray
Bill Murray Seen Out for the First Time Since Accusations of 'Inappropriate Behavior' on Set
James Franco
James Franco Sets Acting Return 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Accuses Shep Rose of Being 'Abusive' Toward Taylor Ann Green
win butler, arcade fire
Arcade Fire's Win Butler Denies Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Claims Affairs Were 'Consensual'
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
win butler, arcade fire
Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire's Music After Win Butler Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Victoria's Secret store
Former Victoria's Secret Employee Says She Was Left 'Shaking' After Being Body-Shamed at Work
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during "The Good Shepherd" - New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, United States
All About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Plane Ride That Led to Divorce — and Years of Tension
Kim Burrell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Apologizes After Referring to 'Broke' and 'Ugly' Churchgoers During Sermon
Amber Heard Says James Franco Asked About Face Bruises After Alleged Altercation with Johnny Depp
Amber Heard Confirms She Had James Franco Over the Night Before Filing for Divorce from Johnny Depp