Another former costar of Bill Murray is alleging they had an upsetting experience with the veteran actor.

Seth Green alleged that the Golden Globe winner, 72, dangled him over a trashcan on the set of Saturday Night Live when he was only 9 years old, recalling the experience Thursday as he appeared on Good Mythical Morning.

"Bill Murray was hosting the show. And Bill Murray, as everybody knows, is great with kids," he joked as he prefaced the anecdote, which took place in 1981.

"So, he saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," he said. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.' And then my mom goes, 'You know, since he's the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.' And I go, 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a 9-year-old to get out of your… what is this power play?'

"He picked me up by my ankles... he dangled me over a trashcan and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming, and I swung my arms and flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can and the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried and cried," Green, 48, added.

Reps for Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Green explained that he had "never been so embarrassed in my life" and was ready to drop out of the show before cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky allegedly told him "everybody knows Bill's a d—" and encouraged him to "be a pro" and finish the show.

Rob Schneider, another SNL alum, previously echoed that sentiment on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, recalling that Murray "hated Chris Farley with a passion" and "really hated [Adam] Sandler too."

"He wasn't very nice to us," said Schneider, 58, who was a cast member from 1990 to 1994. "He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

"He just hated, like, all of us, pretty much. The least of the hate was to me [and] I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he's my hero," Schneider added.

Murray has also faced allegations of verbal attacks from former costars Geena Davis and Lucy Liu in recent months, after he was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of Aziz Ansari's upcoming film Being Mortal back in April, prompting an investigation and a suspension on production.

The Ghostbusters star has since settled with the unnamed staffer for more than $100,000, according to a report shared this week by Puck, which detailed that Murray thought the accuser "had been flirting with him," and he "started kissing her body and straddling her" on set.

"Murray later said that he was just being jestful, but the woman interpreted his actions as entirely sexual. She was horrified," the report added.

Murray previously said that he and the woman "had a difference of opinion" when he addressed the allegations on CNBC in April. "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," he explained.

"We're talking about it. I think we're going to make peace with it, I'm very optimistic about that. I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore. I think that's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it," Murray added.