Seth Green is making his feature directorial debut — and bringing together three former child stars.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for his new film Changeland, Green, 45, stars as Brandon, who bought an exotic second honeymoon package to surprise his wife only to discover she’s having an affair.

Instead of wallowing, Brandon decides to take his best friend, Dan (Breckin Meyer), on the trip to Thailand where their friendship is exposed as potentially strained due to Brandon’s marriage.

“You never liked her,” Brandon tells Dan, who replies, “I don’t like how she treats you, how you let her treat you. Or me.”

Dan adds, “You remember when you said you wanted to marry her? You said it was because mostly she checked all the right boxes. That’s not love.”

Image zoom Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin

The pair soon meet a compassionate tour guides Pen (Brenda Song) and Dory (Clare Grant), bond with honeymooners Emma (Rose Williams) and Marc (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and have an adventure with Ian (Macaulay Culkin), a boat operator looking for a good time, and local legend Martin (Randy Orton).

“Don’t you miss your life?” Brandon asks Ian. In a moment of enlightenment, Ian says, “How can I miss life if I’m busy living it?”

Green tells PEOPLE the inspiration for the film came after a trip to Thailand.

“I fell in love with Thailand on a real-life adventure with one of my best friends and was inspired to tell a positive story about friendship and choosing the life you want rather than the life you are told you should have,” he says.

RELATED: Macaulay Culkin and Girlfriend Brenda Song Dine with Paris Jackson in French Capital

Song opened up about how she bonded with boyfriend Culkin, as well as Meyer and Green over being child stars.

“Child actors, we don’t even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know,” Song told Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

Changeland — also starring Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Randy Orton — is in theaters and VOD on June 7. The film is also available for pre-order.