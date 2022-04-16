Serena Williams Expresses Interest in Seeing King Richard Sequel Films: 'A Lot of Drama'

"Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction," Serena Williams said, hinting at the opportunity to tell both sisters' stories in future films

It sounds like Serena Williams wouldn't be opposed to a sequel to — or a trilogy for — King Richard.

While in conversation with Insider this week, the 40-year-old tennis icon expressed interest in seeing more of her and sister Venus Williams' story told onscreen following the success of 2021's Oscar-winning King Richard — a biopic film that follows the athletes' early years with their father, Richard Williams (played by Will Smith).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court ... Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction," Serena explained. "It's two completely different stories."

However, the tennis champ admitted that should a follow-up film ever occur, the story would likely be hard for her to relive.

"I had a rough journey," she said. "I didn't do well and then I did. It's a lot of drama. It's a telenovela."

KING RICHARD Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

Serena also detailed how she is someone who doesn't dwell on the past, and is always striving to achieve another future goal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't think I recognize my accomplishments enough. I'm one of those people that's like, 'If it's done, it's done, I've moved on.' Because if you think about what you've done too much, you may stop doing it," she stated. "And I never want to stop. I'm still trying to reach my goals."

King Richard follows Serena and Venus' start in tennis and their rise to becoming champions in the sport. The project comes from director Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell).

RELATED VIDEO: Serena and Venus Williams Join Will Smith at 2022 Producers Guild Awards to Celebrate King Richard

Smith, 53, won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Richard, as well as a SAG Award, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award, Critics' Choice, and Golden Globe award.