Sequel to Steamy Netflix Movie 365 Days Gets Release Date — Watch the Sexy Trailer

The first 365 Days skyrocketed to No. 1 on Netflix when it hit the streaming service back in 2020

The long-awaited sequel to Netflix's steamy 365 Days finally has a release date and trailer.

365 Days: This Day picks up after the first movie's cliffhanger, which has left fans wondering about Laura's fate for nearly two years. It premieres on Netflix April 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer shows Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Sicilian mafia boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) getting married surrounded by excited loved ones. Massimo seems to get overprotective of Laura and struggles with his responsibilities to his family and his business, while Laura gets acquainted with newcomer Nacho (Simone Susinna), who seems to capture her attention.

Laura's most trusted friend Olga also returns in the second installment of Polish author Blanka Lipińska's erotic trilogy. The trailer shows Laura confiding in Olga while keeping a "dark secret" from Massimo.

365 Days Part 2 Credit: Karolina Grabowska/Netflix

While the first movie followed Laura falling in love with Massimo after his kidnapping of her, the sequel promises jealousy, betrayal and a possible love triangle. The trailer shows new love interest Nacho whisking Laura away to the beach, with Massimo nowhere in sight.

Author Lipińska said fans can expect to see a new side of Laura this time around, as this is "undoubtedly" her story. "This installment goes much deeper and tells us more about the relationship between the lovers," she told Netflix. "She's stronger in this sequel."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

365 Days Part 2 Credit: Karolina Grabowska/Netflix

365 Days exploded onto the scene with its 2020 Netflix release, hitting the top 10 in 90 countries worldwide. It was the most-watched film on the platform following its debut.

The first film followed the intense and steamy love story between Laura and Massimo, who we learn had his eye on Laura for five years. The day his father was murdered in front of him, Massimo had been admiring Laura from afar. Once he finds her again — she's on a trip to Sicily for her birthday — he kidnaps her, giving her exactly one year to fall in love with him.

The steamy film immediately drew comparisons to the big screen adaptations of E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey. 365 Days, though, made James' BDSM stories "seem tame by comparison," wrote Uproxx. The movie met harsh critiques for its sexual portrayals, particularly drawing claims that it glorified kidnapping and manipulation.