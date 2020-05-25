Selma Blair's Mom Molly Cooke, a 'Brilliant Judge,' Dies at 82: 'She Was Formidable'

"She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted," the actress wrote of her late mother on Instagram

Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother.

On Sunday, the actress, 47, shared on Instagram that her mom Molly Cooke died in her home on Saturday at age 82. Blair honored her mother as "formidable, funny, quick, striking and generous" in the heartfelt post.

"My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. ❤️," she wrote. "... She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself."

Blair said Cooke was a "brilliant judge" and "one of the only women in her law school class." The actress added that her mother was also her "first style icon, my muse, my prize."

"My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And , now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze," wrote Blair. "She had many friends and admirers, cousins nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law. most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren ,Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and myself, we loved her so much. Our lives will never be the same."

Blair said that her son Arthur Saint, 8½, "understood" his late grandmother "so sweetly," adding that she is "grateful and pleased" that Cooke loved him.

"I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you ... to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi," Blair continued. "Thank you for your love , your loyalty . Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters , when we can better show what an original you were , Mom. A great."

She added: "I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint."

In a Mother's Day tribute to her mom earlier this month, Blair wrote that she is "grateful" to Cooke, and shared the sweet connection her son shared with her.

"Arthur doesn’t know her well. She is in Michigan. But when he has been with her, he held her hand. He gave her flowers from my sisters garden. He made me proud," she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of the two taken three years prior. "My mom loves him. I love them both. And I send love to all mothers. May we know who we are and have the best to teach our children."

Blair's sister Katherine also mourned their "extraordinary" mother in an Instagram post, sharing throwback family photos and calling her an "incredibly witty and stylish mother of four girls whom she loved more than anything."

A number of Blair's famous friends shared their condolences in the comment section of her post, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote that "it’s hard to lose a parent at any age."

Blair's Legally Blonde costar Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Oh Selma ! I’m so sorry. I know how much you loved her. And she loved you. ❤️ God bless her soul." Her Cruel Intentions scene partner Sarah Michelle Gellar also told Blair, "I love you."

"I’m so very sorry dearest Selma," wrote Mia Farrow. "This loss is a terrible one. I send you and your family all my love."