Selma Blair 'Would've Loved' Her Legally Blonde Character to End Up with Reese Witherspoon's Elle

"I hope I get to at least make a cameo," Selma Blair added of the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, which Reese Witherspoon is returning to star in and produce, with a script by Mindy Kaling

Selma Blair is #TeamElvian.

On the Shut Up Evan podcast, the Legally Blonde alum, 50, commented on an alternate ending to the 2001 comedy in which her character Vivian Kensington ends up with Reese Witherspoon's leading lady Elle Woods.

When asked if she remembers that romantic conclusion, she said: "No, I love that idea! What fun. ... I don't remember that, maybe it was. But I don't think so. I'm friends with Karen [McCullah] and [Kristen "Kiwi" Smith] that wrote it. And it wasn't, but I would've loved that so much. Let's go with that. I think it's so much fun."

"Or maybe there was. There was an ending that Vivian was blonde, and I did [go blonde]. I have the Polaroids, and I looked gorgeous. I looked just like Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde. It was gorgeous, the beret was on and the blonde. But no, that ending just wasn't as strong as what it turned into. So that was scrapped," Blair added.

Blair's comment comes after Jessica Cauffiel (who played Margot in the movie) claimed that the original ending featured Vivian and Elle "in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands," as she spoke to The New York Times for a 20th anniversary oral history.

"The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically," Cauffiel, 46, explained.

Witherspoon, 46, who starred in the original and its 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, previously confirmed that she was returning for a third installment in the franchise.

"It's true..." she wrote on Twitter of the rumors in 2018, sharing a video of her floating in a pool while sporting Elle's signature pink sequined bikini.

Producing the threequel through her Hello Sunshine banner, she's since tapped pal Mindy Kaling to write the script for Legally Blonde 3.