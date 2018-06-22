Selma Blair Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety, Recalls Her 'Lowest Points': 'I Am a Living Miracle'

Selma Blair turns 46 on Saturday, but there was another milestone the Legally Blonde star was celebrating this week.

In an emotional Instagram post early Friday morning, Blair revealed that she was celebrating two years of sobriety. Though she appeared happy to have made it to the two-year mark, the journey has been filled with ups and downs, Blair said.

“Two years sober,” she wrote. “Two years feeling everything and nothing. Two years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace.”

The actress also used the anniversary to thank the people in her life who made it possible. “I thank the lord and my friends,” Blair said. “I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace.”

Blair has been candid about her battle with substance abuse in the past.

She made headlines back in June 2016 when she was removed from an international flight as it landed in Los Angeles following her return from Cancun, Mexico, after taking what a source told PEOPLE at the time appeared to be “a combination of prescription medication with alcohol.”

“I made a big mistake yesterday,” Blair’s wrote in a statement to Vanity Fair the next day. “After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret.”

The Cruel Intentions alum continued to say that her “saving grace” came with the knowledge that son Arthur, now 6, was fast asleep with his dad at the time. “I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident,” she added. “I am truly very sorry.”

Back in May, Blair explained in a candid Instagram post that she “battled alcoholism and depression and anxiety” in her past but was “now winning that battle” and living “a much better life.”

Her message also included the revelation that she “lived with postpartum depression for four long years” after Arthur’s birth in 2011.

“Crippling anxiety. I fell apart. The last moment being very public,” Blair said, referencing her airplane incident. “I was sorry. I was humbled. I stayed humble. … I got better. The weight of grief began to lift. I still struggle. I cry quietly so as not to wake my child. I am a good mother.”

“For better or for worse. I want to have hope again,” she continued. “I want to thank you all for believing in me.I want to find the right work for me. And for me as a mom and as a woman who has come so far in personal ways. I want to make us all proud.”