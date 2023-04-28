Selma Blair Tells Younger Self to 'Trade Your Fear For Hope' in Moving Letter (Exclusive)

Selma Blair penned an emotional open letter to her younger self in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue.

Blair, 50 — along with actresses Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Williams — inspired her past childhood self with words of wisdom and encouragement.

The Ordinary World actress wrote:

"I know you are scared of growing up. You think you won't know how to do anything successful adults do, but it will be okay. Don't worry your mind about the future so much."

"I remember you at this age so well and how this picture right here was taken while REO Speedwagon was playing, and you felt something."

Courtesy Selma Blair; Carter Smith

"That thing you couldn't put your finger on. It's hope. Trade your fear for hope. Keep reading. Write every day. Please trust yourself. Tell the truth. Observe. Good things will happen. And horrible things. And it will all be part of finding your footing and carrying on. You are worth loving.

OCEANS,

Blair"

The actress added a final thought: "P.S. You bought yourself the horse you always will hope for. His name is Mr. Nibbles. You will be able to do plenty. Please don't worry. And breathe in deeply. And exhale. Keep passing the open windows."

In October 2018, the Michigan native was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease of the central nervous system.

Blair graced the cover of British Vogue's May 2023 issue, where she opened up to the outlet about publicly utilizing a cane, which supports mobility as a result of her diagnosis with MS.

"I have an emotional and physical attachment to the cane," she told the publication. "It's an extension of me."