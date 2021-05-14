Selma Blair Recreates Cruel Intentions Kiss with Cardboard Cutout of Sarah Michelle Gellar

Selma Blair is never too shy to recreate her iconic Cruel Intentions kiss with Sarah Michelle Gellar—even if it's with a cardboard cutout of her friend

Sarah Michelle Gellar is never far from Selma Blair.

Blair, 48, was photographed with a cardboard cutout of her pal and Cruel Intentions costar Gellar, 44, as she playfully pretended to kiss it after leaving an estate sale in Los Angeles.

The actress shared several photos of herself with the cardboard cutout in her home on Instagram Stories. In one photo, she wrote, "Sometimes you have to stop and kiss the girl you love."

In another Instagram Story, Blair posed next to Gellar's cutout from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, writing over the picture, "When your BFF is away working, this seems the only option @sarahmgellar."

Blair explained where she got it, writing, "Just bought her from an estate sale. He gave me gratis seeing as we are friends. @sarahmgellar."

Blair also shared a photo of herself and her 9-year-old son, Arthur Saint, posing with the cutout while in another photo, Arthur can be seen lying in bed as the cutout stands in the corner of his room.

The two friends famously kissed in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions for which they won an MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss at the time.

In December, 20 years after the film's release, the actresses were crowned with the Legendary Lip Lock title at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show.

Gellar joked that theirs is now the "single-most awarded kiss in cinema history — you don't have to Google it, I already did."

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value," said Blair, "but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," said Gellar, before adding, "Well, also it was super-hot."