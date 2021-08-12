Introducing, Selma Blair Trailer: 'I Was Told to Make Plans for Dying'

The upcoming documentary about the actress, Introducing Selma Blair, will be released in select theaters on Oct. 15 and on the discovery+ streaming platform on Oct. 21.

It's time to see another side of Selma Blair.

In the moving new trailer for her upcoming documentary, Introducing Selma Blair, the actress shows an intimate look at what her life is like living with MS, including undergoing a stem cell transplant to hopefully help her improve.



"I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying," Blair, 49, says in the trailer. "Not 'cause I have MS, because I'm fighting MS."

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows the actress in all of her ups and downs living with the disease. One clip shows her sense of humor in struggling to climb stairs and another shows her in tears on the phone with a friend and then back to making jokes about looking dead.

"You know how you called me maudlin before?" she says on a phone call with a friend. "You ain't seen nothing yet!"

Later Blair is shown lying on the floor. "I'm trying to look dead for a dramatic ending," she deadpans.

Introducing Selma Blair Credit: Discovery+

The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the disease in August 2018. Her illness worsened, and she began having difficulty speaking and lost the ability to fully use her left leg, requiring a cane to walk.

After undergoing treatments over the last few years — including a stem cell transplant and an "aggressive" course of chemotherapy to restart her immune system — she's starting to improve.

Since revealing her MS diagnosis, Blair has been open about her daily ups and downs living with the chronic neurological disease, and how she never knows what to expect from her mind and body when she wakes up every morning. She's said her 10-year-old son Arthur inspires her to keep pushing through, no matter her hardships.

"This is it. The only life we get," she said. "My disease isn't a tragedy, but I tell myself, 'You're going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.'"

Introducing Selma Blair Credit: Discovery+

Last month the Legally Blonde actress shared a video of herself on Instagram riding her "beloved" horse Mr. Nibbles and expressed what the milestone meant to her.

"I did it. I stayed still and riding. A huge deal," she wrote in the caption. "Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing. At least on my beloved horse Mr. Nibbles, with Kelly training my body and confidence."

In the comment section, pal Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "This is amazing and sooooo good for you," as The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots said, "You're amazing! I am coming with you next time." Katie Couric also commented, "So proud of you for everything."