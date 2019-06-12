Selena Gomez Reveals What Bill Murray Whispered to Her at the Cannes Film Festival

The secret is out!

Last month, Selena Gomez and Bill Murray went viral after the 68-year-old actor was snapped whispering something to Gomez, 26, while the pair walked the red carpet for their upcoming zombie thriller The Dead Don’t Die at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gomez finally revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night exactly what Murray had said to her.

“First off-that just kind of looks weird,” Gomez began about the viral image of them to host Jimmy Fallon.

“He was just saying dumb things,” she added. “He would just lean in and be like, ‘You look great tonight.’ And then he’d look back serious and be like, ‘Where are you from?'”

Fallon laughed at the singer’s explanation, while she continued, “I would just sit there trying to be poised.”

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Gomez went on to explain that this was typical joking behavior for Murray.

“He’d try to hit me with things,” she said. “Yeah, he’s fun. He’s a big kid.”

At the beginning of the interview, the “It Ain’t Me” singer explained to Fallon that while she didn’t know the film’s director Jim Jarmusch prior to their new film, he reached out to her to include her in the project.

“He asked if I would have coffee with him, and he brought up his daughter, and we talked about how she was a fan, which was so nice,” she recalled.

During the film’s premiere last month at Cannes, Murray applauded Gomez, who has relatively stayed absent from public appearances since she completed treatment following her hospitalization late last year.

Selena Gomez Michael Loccisano/WireImage

“I really like her,” he said. “I mean, you still can’t tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is — but Gomez I really like. She’s unusually bright. She’s kind and she’s natural.”

Murray added, “I’m always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like.”

The Dead Don’t Die — which also stars Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Sevigny — is in theaters Friday.