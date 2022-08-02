Selena Gomez to Reboot Melanie Griffith's '80s Comedy Classic Working Girl: Reports

Selena Gomez is reportedly in talks to remake Working Girl, the 1988 Mike Nichols-directed comedy starring Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford

Working Girl is getting a reboot!

Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a remake of the Melanie Griffith-led 1988 comedy classic, report multiple outlets including Entertainment Weekly, Variety and Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The original version was directed by Mike Nichols, with the cast also featuring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack. This reimagining will reportedly be developed by 20th Century Studios, with a script from Ilana Pena, and air on Hulu.

While Gomez, 30, will serve as a producer on the remake, it's unclear whether she will star.

A director has yet to be announced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Working Girl - 1988 Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in Working Girl (1988) | Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the original, Griffith, now 64, played Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary who gets back at her dishonest boss Katherine Parker (Weaver, 72) by pretending to be her when Parker is away from the office recovering from a broken leg.

Ford, 80, played Jack Trainer, Parker's boyfriend and McGill's love interest.

The film received five Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Griffith and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Weaver and Cusack, 59.

Nichols, who died in 2014 at age 83, was also nominated for Best Director, and the film received a Best Picture nomination.

RELATED VIDEO: Melanie Griffith's Changing Looks!

Griffith celebrated Working Girl's 30th anniversary on Instagram in December 2018, sharing an image of the movie's poster.

"30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide," the actress wrote. "I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years."

She continued, "I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of this marvelous cast and especially grateful to our director Mike Nichols. So happy it stands the test of time."