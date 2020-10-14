Selena Gomez Is Producing and Starring in the Upcoming Horror Film Dollhouse

The film is reportedly being compared to the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan that starred Natalie Portman

Selena Gomez is taking on a horror film for her next big project.

The singer, 28, has joined STXfilm's psychological thriller Dollhouse as a producer and is eyeing a starring role, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

STX confirmed the news on their Facebook page, sharing Deadline's report and writing, "Breaking news. The multitalented Selena Gomez has boarded STXfilms’ psychological thriller Dollhouse as a producer!"

Gomez will produce the film through her July Moon Productions along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, Deadline reported. The screenplay by Michael Paisley is set in the world of New York City’s fashion scene.

A director has yet to be confirmed.

According to the outlet, the film is being compared to Black Swan, the 2010 psychological thriller that earned Natalie Portman the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Angela Weiss/Getty

RELATED: Selena Gomez Joins Hulu Series Only Murders in the Building Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short

Gomez, who dropped her most recent album, Rare, in January, is no stranger to playing a major role behind the cameras, having served as an executive producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and the streamer's docuseries Living Undocumented about undocumented people in the United States.

She currently stars and produces HBO Max's Selena + Chef, which explores her skills in the kitchen while hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and is slated to reprise her lead role and executive produce Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 4.

In addition, Gomez is joining the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. It will mark her return to scripted TV, years after she rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In July, Gomez returned to social media after a brief hiatus, teasing that she had "so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."