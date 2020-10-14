Selena Gomez Is Producing and Starring in the Upcoming Horror Film Dollhouse
The film is reportedly being compared to the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan that starred Natalie Portman
Selena Gomez is taking on a horror film for her next big project.
The singer, 28, has joined STXfilm's psychological thriller Dollhouse as a producer and is eyeing a starring role, PEOPLE confirms.
STX confirmed the news on their Facebook page, sharing Deadline's report and writing, "Breaking news. The multitalented Selena Gomez has boarded STXfilms’ psychological thriller Dollhouse as a producer!"
Gomez will produce the film through her July Moon Productions along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, Deadline reported. The screenplay by Michael Paisley is set in the world of New York City’s fashion scene.
A director has yet to be confirmed.
According to the outlet, the film is being compared to Black Swan, the 2010 psychological thriller that earned Natalie Portman the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Gomez, who dropped her most recent album, Rare, in January, is no stranger to playing a major role behind the cameras, having served as an executive producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and the streamer's docuseries Living Undocumented about undocumented people in the United States.
She currently stars and produces HBO Max's Selena + Chef, which explores her skills in the kitchen while hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and is slated to reprise her lead role and executive produce Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 4.
In addition, Gomez is joining the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. It will mark her return to scripted TV, years after she rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.
In July, Gomez returned to social media after a brief hiatus, teasing that she had "so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."
"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me and I've taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority," she said. "But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved, and I'm just sending more love and going to show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."