Selena Gomez Is 'Thrilled' to Turn 30 This Year: 'I've Stopped Caring About What People Have to Say'

Selena Gomez's 30th birthday is still six months away, but the star is already looking forward to the milestone.

In a joint interview with her Hotel Transylvania: Transformania costar Andy Samberg featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, Gomez — whose birthday is on July 22 — opened up about how "excited" she is about stepping into a new decade.

"I love growing up," Gomez said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

In addition to her birthday, Gomez has a lot more to look forward to this year, including the release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — the fourth and final film in the animated franchise — streaming on Amazon Jan. 14.

After a decade of voicing Count Dracula's vampire daughter Mavis in the franchise, Gomez said it feels "bittersweet" to have to say goodbye.

"I'm a little sad," she said. "But we've had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I'm about to be 30, so it's pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways."

One of those changes is that Gomez can now can call herself a Grammy-nominated singer. At the 2022 awards show airing on Jan. 31, she is up for best latin pop album for her album Revelación.

"I'm so excited!" she said of her first-time nomination. "It's cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I'm not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it's actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn't be more proud."

Hard at work on her next studio album, Gomez admitted that the nomination has made her "more nervous" about her new music, but it's been a "good fire under my ass."

While Gomez is "hoping" she can go to Grammys later this month, she said she's unsure if her schedule will allow it since she's currently in New York City shooting season two of the hit Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.

Though she said she "can't say" much about the new season, she did say that she was "very surprised" about what's to come.

"It's not what you'd expect," she said. "There's a lot of new things happening, but I'm still with the old guys [Steve Martin and Martin Short] having a good time."

New to the cast in season two is Gomez's pal Cara Delevingne, whom she recently got a matching tattoo with.

"She and I recently had our first day shooting, and we had a blast," she said. "It was so much fun. Cara and I have only done one thing together, and it was when we were really young, like 17, so it's exciting to work with her again."

While there's a lot of new things coming up for Gomez in 2022, she said one thing certainly won't change: her presence on TikTok.

"The algorithm I've created is really funny — and obviously lame," she said. "What I love is that you have to go out of your way to see the comments. I can get away with stuff on TikTok for some reason, so I'm going to keep going."