WATCH: Selena Gomez and Austin Butler Search for Haunted Motels in The Dead Don’t Die Scene

Selena Gomez is returning to the big screen!

The actress, 26, stars as Zoe in the upcoming comedy horror film The Dead Don’t Die opposite Austin Butler.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Zoe, Jack (Butler) and Zack (Luka Sabbat) stop by a convenience store where they ask small-town cashier Bobby Wiggins (Caleb Landry Jones) if there’s a motel nearby.

“There is one down the road,” Bobby says as Zoe picks up a CD called “The Dead Don’t Die.”

Zack asks Bobby if the motel is similar to “the old-school horror movies, like in Psycho with the separated bungalows.”

Perturbed, Bobby says the Bates Motel wasn’t separated into bungalows in an attempt to turn them off from the idea the motel in town could harbor dark secrets.

(from left to right) Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler and Caleb Landry Jones Focus Features

The film is the brainchild of cult director-writer Jim Jarmusch (Broken Flowers, Paterson), who has enlisted some of Hollywood’s elite actors for roles in the film, including Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

Also starring is Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Carol Kane, Tom Waits, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez and Iggy Pop.

The film premieres as the opening night film of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The Dead Don’t Die is in theaters June 14.