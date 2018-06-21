Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg Answer Cute Questions from Kids — Like Who's Their Favorite Monster!

With the first day of summer upon us, the cast of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation sat down to answer questions from their youngest fans about travel plans, packing protocol and of course monsters.

Andy Samberg, 39, who voices one of the only humans in the film, said the essentials he always brings with him on vacation are underwear and snacks.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“You don’t know if you are going to get snacky on your travels so [I bring] all kind of jerkys,” says Samberg.

And when it comes to favorite destinations, Kathryn Hahn, who joins the cast as the evil Ericka Van Helsing, says Hawaii is her top choice.

“I love the smell there and I have really good memories of being there with my kids and I also love rainbow shaved ice,” she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Looks Happy & Healthy in Bikini Post-Surgery Amid Break from Justin Bieber

In the new film, Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) embark on a luxury monster cruise to give the hotel owner a break from his stressful life.

Gomez, 25, previously told PEOPLE she really enjoyed teaming up with the cast for the animated film’s third installment.

“My dad Drac begins dating, so in this one Mavis acts as the overprotective parent. I had a good time playing up that dynamic!” she said. “I like playing a character who loves her family and being in a film that brings families together.”

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

When it comes to choosing a favorite monster, Keegan-Michael Key, who plays an ancient mummy named Murray, says Godzilla gets his vote while Gomez says she clearly must choose Dracula, her onscreen dad.

“Maybe I’m biased, but its my pops!”

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hits theaters July 13.