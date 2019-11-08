Twins! Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Wear Matching Outfits at the Frozen 2 Premiere

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie Teefey look like they’re on their way to Arendale!

The sisters joined other celebrities at the Frozen 2 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday night, and stepped out on the red carpet in matching wintery princess outfits walking hand-in-hand.

Gomez, 27, wore her long brown hair in loose braids, similar to the way Princess Anna wears her hair in the animated film. Gracie, 6, kept her blonde tresses worn down her back. The sisters wore matching white prairie dresses with bell sleeves printed with small blue flowers.

They each topped off their outfits with dark gray sequined cloaks lined with feathers around the neck.

While the sisters didn’t seem to be emulating any specific characters from Frozen, they would fit right into the magical winter wonderland of the movie with their icy ensembles.

The sister outing is just the most recent example of Gomez acting as a role model for Gracie.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” she wrote on Instagram in 2017. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Gomez and Gracie were joined on the red carpet by the film’s biggest stars, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown.

Earlier this year, directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revealed that the sequel to the blockbuster original will take a look at why Elsa (Menzel) has powers.

“We can’t tell you whether they solve the mystery of the past or whether Elsa ever finds the answers about her powers, but we can tell you that Frozen 2 is even bigger and more epic, but most importantly, in the end Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story,” Buck told Entertainment Weekly in June.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22.