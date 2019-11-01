Seeing Double! Anna Faris to Star as Twins in New Movie with Boyfriend Michael Barrett Producing

Fans of Anna Faris will be seeing double in her next movie!

The actress, 42, is set to star in Summer Madness, a comedy which features her playing very different twin sisters. The plot is centered around the foul-mouthed Georgie, who has been disowned by her wealthy mother while her classy twin sister remains in her good graces.

Georgie sets out to win a large cash prize at her mother’s annual gala and is forced to wrangle her dysfunctional family together, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie also counts Faris’s cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett as a producer. He’s known for his work in movies like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and the comedy Ted.

Faris and Barrett are also co-producing the film alongside writer-director James Mottern and Emilio Mauro.

Faris has been dating the cinematographer for over two years after they were first linked together in September 2017.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her views on marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! podcast.

Asked if there were “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett, Faris said, “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”

She added, “I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”

Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt, 39, for eight years before they split in August 2017. Their divorce was finalized in December 2017, and the couple share 6-year-old son Jack.

The actress was also married to actor Ben Indra from June 2004 to April 2007. Their split was finalized in February 2008.