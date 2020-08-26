SeeHer Story Celebrates Melissa McCarthy's Ever-Evolving Hollywood Career in Episode 10

Throughout Melissa McCarthy's time in Hollywood, she hasn't let anyone define her genre-bending career. The critically acclaimed star has remained unapologetically herself, creating her own roles and never giving up on her dreams as an actress.

McCarthy's profound accomplishments and dedication to inspiring others are why SeeHer Story is celebrating the actress in this week's episode. (Plus, it happens to be her birthday!)

McCarthy was born to a farming family in Plainfield, Illinois on Aug. 26, 1970. At 20 years old, she moved to New York City to pursue an acting career.

After struggling to break out of the New York comedy scene, McCarthy moved to Los Angeles with hopes of expanding her career. Instead, McCarthy landed jobs in everything but acting.

"I shucked clams, I was a waiter for nine hundred years, I was a nanny. I worked in retail, I worked in restaurants. I worked in a nursing home," she said in an early interview.

She finally earned her first TV gig playing a small role in her cousin Jenny McCarthy's MTV series, The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Shortly before turning 30, McCarthy was ready to give up on acting — until she got her big break as Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls. The long-running show was a hit and put McCarthy on the path to an acclaimed career.

Then, in 2011, McCarthy gained even more attention for her unforgettable role in the comedy Bridesmaids. The film made nearly $300 million and scored McCarthy her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She went on to star in a string of blockbuster comedies, including Tammy, The Heat and Spy, which made her the second-highest-paid actress in the world by 2016 — partly thanks to her advocating for equal pay.

In 2019, McCarthy turned to more dramatic characters. She earned a second Academy Award nomination for her performance as Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The actress continues to break barriers, and take on new challenges in her career without letting anyone deter her.

“Every time someone tries to tell you what you can’t do — that is the first person to ignore," she said in a previous interview.

