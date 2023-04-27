See Zoe Saldaña Recreate Famous Movies — From 'Pulp Fiction' to 'West Side Story' (Exclusive)

Zoe Saldaña has created indelible movie roles over the course of her career, since first appearing in Center Stage in 2000. One of the most iconic? The green-skinned Gamora in the Marvel franchise Guardians of the Galaxy. (Next up: the TV series Lioness, which she executive produced and co-stars Nicole Kidman.) But right now, Saldaña, 44, wants to talk about other iconic roles, played by some of her heroes — and in particular four cinematic characters which shaped her life and career. (And even her style.)

Gavin Bond

"Who's not obsessed with Billie Holiday?" Saldaña tells PEOPLE of the 1972 biopic Lady Sings the Blues that marked Diana Ross's screen debut. "I remember reading the story of Diana and how much she worked for that part. And when you see the movie, your heart breaks for Billie." Saldaña says that while she "will always transform into a character," her off-duty mode means "jeans, a button-down, sneakers. I'm going to be 45 this year, so sneakers are the new heels. Never thought I would arrive here, but I'm comfortable with it finally."

Gavin Bond

When the conversation turns to the beret she's wearing, Saldaña admits she "wasn't of the generation" of the film Bonnie and Clyde, which starred Faye Dunaway. "But when I saw the movie as a teenager, I was totally transfixed with a woman of her caliber as Bonnie, and [the character] not having a choice and doing an awful lot for love."

The actress credits her mother for instilling the importance of "not taking any BS, from men or from life, and to make our own choices." Her life today with husband Marco, 44, is much more of a team effort. "My husband is a very encouraging person. He champions for you. He roots for you. He encourages you. He's very sincere and he's honest," she says. "We tend to be each other's coaches."

Gavin Bond

It's clear Rita Moreno is more than Anita in West Side Story to Saldaña. "She's the EGOT, the GOAT. A Latina who paved such a beautiful road for so many artists of Latin American heritage," says Saldaña, who is Dominican and Puerto Rican. She's intent on letting her own children, twins Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, find their way as well. "I don't want the boys to fear disappointing us as the reason why they'll do or not do something," she explains. "I want them to be curious for themselves and think about their happiness first. And to know that what matters is what you think and what you see yourself to be."

Gavin Bond

From Star Trek's Uhura to Neytiri in the Avatar franchise, Saldaña has proved she is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. But Uma Thurman's character in the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction really hits close to home. "[She] was this artist that just wanted to make it and kept talking aboutall of her auditions," Saldaña says. "That reminds me of the first years of me trying to break into Hollywood."