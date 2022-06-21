Gone in the Night is in theaters July 15

See Winona Ryder Track Down a Mystery in Thrilling Gone in the Night Trailer

Winona Ryder has a new mystery to solve.

The Stranger Things actress, 50, stars alongside Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Brianne Tju and Owen Teague in the upcoming thriller Gone in the Night, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the creepy trailer.

"Upon arriving at a remote cabin in the redwoods, Kath (Ryder) and her boyfriend (Gallagher Jr., 38) find a mysterious young couple (Teague, 23, and Tju, 24) already there — the rental has apparently been double-booked," an official synopsis reads.

"With nowhere else to go, they decide to share the cabin with these strangers," the synopsis continues.

"When her boyfriend mysteriously disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed and enlists an unlikely supporter (Dermot Mulroney) with finding an explanation for their sudden breakup— but the truth is far stranger than she could have ever imagined," the synopsis concludes.

The movie's two-minutes, 13-second-long trailer teases the confounding mystery at hand when Kath and Max (Gallagher Jr.) meet Teague and Tju's characters at the cabin — including an intriguing moment when Max and Tju's character start flirting. She even licks his elbow, giving way to their sudden disappearance.

"Come on, you're not even the least bit curious?" Kath's friend asks her in the trailer. "Who is this woman? What does he see in her?"

Mulroney's cabin owner appears to offer Kath his help finding the young woman, and it all seems to head back toward the cabin where all the characters originally meet. Locked doors and IV blood draws appear to be part of the answer to this intriguing mystery.

"I thought he left me," Kath cryptically says in the trailer's final moments.

Gone in the Night is directed by Eli Horowitz, who co-wrote the script with Matthew Derby. Horowitz is also the co-creator of Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming.