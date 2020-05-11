See Whitney Houston with a Young Anne Hathaway on the Set of 2001's The Princess Diaries

Whitney Houston produced the iconic 2001 film which starred Anne Hathaway in her first major role and Julie Andrews

Anne Hathaway had a close mentor while filming The Princess Diaries.

In a resurfaced photograph showing Hathaway as a teenager, the actress can be seen sitting down at a table with Whitney Houston next to her.

Hathaway and Houston appeared to be in deep conversation on the set of the iconic 2001 film, which served as Hathaway's first big break in Hollywood.

Houston is credited as a producer on the Garry Marshall-directed film. She also produced a number of well-known films including The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, The Cheetah Girls, The Cheetah Girls 2 and the Jordin Sparks film Sparkle in 2012.

The “I’m Every Woman” singer also produced 1992’s Whitney Houston: This Is My Life, as well as 1997’s The Wonderful World of Disney.

Hathaway remembered the experience of making the film in 2019 to PEOPLE, saying, "Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

To this day, Hathaway still credits the film for all her good fortune.

"I live my life as if I’ve won the lottery," Hathaway said, "not as though I was famous."

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012, at the age of 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel due to accidental drowning prior to Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party.

Her estate has approved a biopic on her life, currently titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody.