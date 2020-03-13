See What Kate Beckinsale Wore to a Premiere that Made Harvey Weinstein Lash Out at the Actress

Kate Beckinsale’s choice of outfit for the 2001 New York City premiere of Serendipity allegedly caused a strong reaction from Harvey Weinstein.

The actress, 46, recalled the incident in an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday night after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape earlier this week.

In her post, Beckinsale opened up about the harrowing experience of Weinstein, 67, verbally berating her following the premiere of the film he produced, which occurred shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

The cause for his reaction? Beckinsale arrived at the premiere wearing a loose-fitting white dress suit and white heels with her hair in a low bun — something Weinstein made it clear at the time he did not approve of.

“These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted,” Beckinsale began in her lengthy post.

Image zoom Kate Beckinsale at the 2001 premiere of Serendipity in New York City Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

“We flew into New York and somehow got through it,” she recalled. “The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok.”

According to Beckinsale, Weinstein, “immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play.”

“I went to go with them and he said ‘No, you wait here,'” the Underworld actress recalled. “The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘you stupid f—— C—, you C— you ruined my premiere.'”

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions

The obscenity-filled tirade continued, only escalating from there, Beckinsale said.

“I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake,” she wrote. “He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a f—— lesbian you stupid f——- c— .'”

The shock from the encounter made Beckinsale “burst into tears” she wrote, as she tried to explain to the producer that everyone felt the premiere had been in poor taste and inappropriate given the tragedy that occurred just weeks earlier.

“He said, ‘I don’t care -it’s my f—— premiere and if I want p–y on the red carpet that’s what I get.’ Screaming. Livid,” the actress described. “I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony. But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly.”

RELATED VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions

“Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry,” Beckinsale added. “Having said that, the crimes that are not crimes, the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell), these too need to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever. And Rose, brava ❤.”

Although more than 80 women have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein, a producer behind 20 best-picture Oscar nominees — his five winners in the category include Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and The King’s Speech — has denied the allegations throughout the trial, claiming that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.