See Tom Hanks as Geppetto in First Look at Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio

Tom Hanks is bringing a Disney classic to life.

The Oscar winner stars in the upcoming live-action retelling of Pinocchio, inspired by the 1940 animated classic. Hanks plays Geppetto, the wood-carver who creates and cares for Pinocchio, who's played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Miles from Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor).

Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) directed the movie, which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the wise mentor and "conscience" Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, and Luke Evans as the villainous Coachman. Lorraine Bracco plays a new character, Sofia the Seagull.

Pinocchio will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service this September. The original Pinocchio is now streaming on Disney+.

Evans, who played the villain Gaston in Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast last year that his Coachman "thankfully" looks "nothing like the character from the animation." He added that the role is expanded for the new movie.

"Things are not going to be the same as they were in the animation. The storyline is very, very similar, but there were some characters that [Zemeckis] was able to dramatically enhance, and the Coachman is one of those," said Evans. "I get to use all of my musical theater experience and skills in this character. I can't tell you too much because I want it to be a surprise, but there are some really wonderful gifts that he gave me as an actor with the character."