See Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and More in New Photos from Dune

Image zoom Chiabella James / Warner Bros. for Vanity Fair

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac are all suited up in new photos from the upcoming Dune adaptation.

The groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel is hitting the big screen for the second time (David Lynch took a stab at the material with his badly received 1984 adaptation), with equally-groundbreaking director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) at the helm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vanity Fair has a first look at the film, with new pictures showing the jaw-dropping sets and aesthetic of the highly-anticipated adaptation.

The images show Chalamet, Ferguson, Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and more in the elaborate costuming and arid setting of the movie, using the miles of sand dunes outside Abu Dhabi as the dangerous planet of Arrakis. The movie centers on Chalamet, Ferguson and Isaac, playing the royal family of Caladan, as they travel through the galaxy to mine Arrakis for the special spice that propels them.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Is Out of This World in First Look at Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Adaptation

The movie is currently still set for a December 18 release, with Villeneuve anticipating showing it to big audiences.

“Dune was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they’re very much in my thoughts,” Villeneuve previously told Vanity Fair. “I’m so proud to showcase their hard work. I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as Dune was made to be seen on the big screen.”

Image zoom Dune Chiabella James / Warner Bros. for Vanity Fair

Chalamet, who plays the protagonist and royal son Paul Atreides, previously told Vanity Fair that Paul’s reluctancy in the face of great adventure is what drew him to the role. It’s not the normal story of a young royal wanting to prove himself.

“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” Chalamet told Vanity Fair. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

In the first photo released, a solemn Chalamet keeps his head down as he walks on the shore of his native planet Caladan, dressed in a striking all-black outfit complete with dramatic coat, belt and leather gloves.

Image zoom Dune Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

While the book told the whole story in one installment, Villeneuve will tell the story in two movies.

“I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” said Villeneuve. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

“No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt,” he added. “That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”