Watch the Trailer for Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic About a Singer Named Aline Dieu

Aline's trailer begins by clarifying it is a "fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion"

Céline Dion's life story is coming to the big screen — sort of.

The upcoming unofficial biopic based on the French-Canadian singer debuted its first trailer Wednesday, showing writer/director Valérie Lemercier star as Aline Dieu. At the start of the trailer, it's clarified that Aline is "a fiction freely inspired by the life of Céline Dion." Dion, 53, is not involved with the film.

According to Vulture, Victoria Sio provides vocals for the film. While the movie didn't get rights to Dion's original songs, the outlet reports that they did get to use some of her iconic covers, as well as her famous Titanic tune "My Heart Will Go On."

News of the movie first came in 2019 when it was titled The Power of Love.

Roadside Attractions's official description for the French-language movie used on the trailer's YouTube page reads: "For Aline Dieu, nothing in the world matters more than music, family and love. Her powerful and emotional voice captivates everyone who hears it, including successful manager Guy-Claude Kamar, who resolves to do everything in his power to make her a star."

"As Aline climbs from local phenomenon to bestselling recording artist to international superstar, she embarks on the two great romances of her life: one with the decades-older Guy-Claude and the other with her adoring audiences," the description concludes.

In May, five-time Grammy Award winner Dion opened up about her love life after the death of her husband René Angélil, who died of throat cancer in January 2016 at age 73. "I don't know. I have no idea," Dion said on Today at the time, after she was asked about dating again.

"But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself," she continued. "I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know."