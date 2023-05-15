See 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Perform 'Part of Your World' at Disneyland

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 15, 2023

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey is blowing one of the movie's most famous songs out of the water in a new performance.

As part of American Idol's Disney night episode on Sunday, Bailey, 23, performed the film's classic song "Part of Your World" at Disneyland in California.

The actress and musician — who stars as Ariel in the new live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic — performed the number in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland, with audience members looking on as they held blue light sticks that were lit to fill Bailey's stage with the glow of the sea.

Bailey belted out the song wearing a floor-length ocean blue gown, as the castle behind her took on a sea-themed background. Fireworks went off behind Bailey as she finished her performance, which comes roughly one week after Disney shared an exclusive clip of another song from the film, "Kiss the Girl," as performed primarily by Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
Jesse Grant/Getty

At the film's world premiere in Los Angeles last Monday, Diggs, 41, told PEOPLE that he believed Bailey "is the only person who should be playing this role" for The Little Mermaid's live-action reimagining.

"I think it's incredible," Diggs, best known for his role in the hip-hop musical Hamilton, said of Bailey's casting. "Obviously, it's important for Black and Brown kids and for kids of all ethnicities to get to look up on the screen and feel like the story is theirs, too. I'm so thrilled about that."

"I'm also thrilled that it is Halle, of anybody. She's wonderful," he continued. "This is the only person who should be playing this role."

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
Jesse Grant/Getty

The Little Mermaid received overwhelmingly positive first reactions from critics and celebrities after last week's world premiere.

Alongside Bailey as Ariel and British actor Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, the cast also includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Diggs as Sebastian and Noma Dumezweni in a brand-new role.

The film was directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago) and written by screenwriter David Magee (A Man Called Otto). Composer Alan Menken — who wrote the music for the original Little Mermaid movie — returned for the live-action edition and teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write new music and modify lyrics for the new movie.

The film's soundtrack will release on May 19, and The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

