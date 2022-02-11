The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all hit theaters this year

See Glimpses of The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam in DC Heroes Teaser

The DC Universe is expanding and giving fans a glimpse of what's to come.

In a new trailer released by DC Friday called "The World Needs Heroes," Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam can be heard for the first time: "My son dreamt of a better world, that's why he saved me," he says in the trailer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robert Pattinson's Batman and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman from The Batman can also be seen in the trailer, as well as new footage of Ezra Miller as The Flash for his upcoming self-titled movie, which will also star Michael Keaton.

"If you could go to any timeline, any universe, why save this one?" Keaton's Batman asks The Flash/Barry Allen.

Jason Momoa's Aquaman also makes an appearance in the trailer, sitting upon a throne and asking, "What could be greater than a king?"

Momoa's Aquaman 2 has wrapped filming and is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16. Pattinson's The Batman will be the first DC movie hitting theaters this year on March 4, with Black Adam debuting in theaters this summer on July 29. The Flash will debut in the movie theaters Nov. 4.

DC Heroes Credit: DC (3)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've definitely found a little interesting thread," explained Pattinson. "He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it. 'Cause, normally, in all the other movies, Bruce goes away, trains and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking, 'I'm gonna change things here.' But in this, it's sort of implied that he's had a bit of a breakdown."

"But this thing he's doing, it's not even working," he continued. "Like, it's two years into it, and the crime has gotten worse since Bruce started being Batman. The people of Gotham think that he's just another symptom of how s--- everything is."