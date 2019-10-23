See the First Trailer for Let It Snow, Netflix’s New Christmas Movie with Kiernan Shipka

Leave it to Netflix to make being stranded in a snowstorm look so enjoyable.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first trailer for Let It Snow, one of the films on its slate of holiday entertainment scheduled for this winter. Characterized on Netflix as “feel-good” and “romantic,” the movie follows a group of small-town high school seniors amid a snowstorm, allowing their love lives and friendships to evolve in true cinematic coming-of-age fashion.

With an ensemble cast led by Kiernan Shipka — who also headlines Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — Let It Snow is based on a best-selling collection of short stories by Maureen Johnson, Lauren Myracle and The Fault in Our Stars author John Green.

RELATED: A Christmas Prince 3! Klaus! All the Original Holiday Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix

Rounding out the roster of rising stars are Lady Bird‘s Odeya Rush, Santa Clarita Diet‘s Liv Hewson, Descendants‘ Mitchell Hope, and Isabela Moner, who recently played the titular role in this summer’s live-action Dora the Explorer film.

Image zoom Kiernan Shipka in Let It Snow Netflix

Image zoom Kiernan Shipka in Let It Snow Netflix

“Snow hides a lot,” Moner’s character muses in a scene from the film. “It’s like the Spanx of weather.”

The film, which will be available to stream starting November 8, also brings together two actors from tangential Spider-Man properties: Jacob Batalon, breakout star of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Image zoom Let It Snow Netflix

RELATED: From Home Alone to Frozen: Check Out All the Christmas Movies and Shows Airing on Freeform

Other Christmastime content coming soon to Netflix includes The Knight Before Christmas — which star Vanessa Hudgens as a science teacher falling in love with a time-traveling medieval knight — and A Christmas Prince: Royal Baby, a follow-up to the 2017 hit and its 2018 Royal Wedding sequel.