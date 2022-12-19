See the Cast of ''I Wanna Dance with Somebody' ' Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People

Naomi Ackie portrays the iconic Whitney Houston in the biographical musical Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and the transformation is truly remarkable. See photos of the cast side-by-side with the real-life people they're playing 

Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital.

Published on December 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
Photo: Emily Aragones/TRISTAR; Michael Zagaris/Getty
01 of 07

Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in "How Will I Know" Music Video

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rtmatthews/Mediapunch/Shutterstock (9630713a) Whitney Houston Whitney Houston
TRISTAR; Rtmatthews/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

In the trailer for Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Naomi Ackie can be seen donning a replica of Whitney Houston's memorable silver outfit from her "How Will I Know" music video, including that iconic silver lamé hair bow.

Though most of the performances in the movie use Houston's voice, Ackie told PEOPLE she put in "a lot of rehearsal" time to prepare for the role: "A lot of [Houston's] music [was] on repeat in my house, especially the ones that I knew were going to be featured in the film."

02 of 07

Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci as Whitney Houston and Clive Davis

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; Clive Davis and Whitney Houston photographed at the signing of her contract with Arista Records at the Arista Studio in New York City on April 10, 1983. howard grimes of the hi rhythm section performing at the seventh annual ponderosa stomp at the house of blues held in new orleans, la on april 29, 2008. whitney houston Getty Images
TRISTAR; Getty

Another scene from the trailer shows the moment when a young Houston signed her contract with Arista Records at the Arista Studio in New York on April 10, 1983.

Stanley Tucci portrays Clive Davis in the film, and he didn't have to go far for inspiration: the legendary record producer also serves as one of the producers for the movie.

03 of 07

Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in "So Emotional" Music Video

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; whitney houston emotional
TRISTAR; SME

The poster for the film portrays Ackie donning a white tank top, leather jacket and jeans, which Houston famously wore in her "So Emotional" music video as well as the cover art for the track.

Of all the looks recreated for the movie, Ackie told PEOPLE she loved wearing Houston's dress from her wedding to Bobby Brown. "I really enjoyed wearing that dress," she said. "I couldn't sit in it but it was very pretty."

04 of 07

Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston During Her South Africa Concert Special

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; Whitney Houston - I have nothing
Emily Aragones/TRISTAR; SME

Part of the film also recreates Whitney: The Concert for a New South Africa, a concert special Houston filmed in South Africa to honor President Nelson Mandela in November 1994.

The concert was released in December 1994 with all proceeds being donated to South African charities including two children's museums, the President's Trust Fund, the Kagiso Foundation and several orphanages.

05 of 07

Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston During Her "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" Performance

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Live from the Arista Records 15th Anniversary Concert) Whitney Houston 7.71M subscribers Subscribe 65K Share
Emily Aragones/TRISTAR; SME

Ackie dons a similar gold jacket to one Houston wore during the Live from the Arista Records 15th Anniversary Concert, in which she performed a showstopping rendition of her hit "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

06 of 07

Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston During Her American Music Awards Performance

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock (10953013a) Whitney Houston performs during the 21st American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on . Houston, who died in 2012, is nominated for a 2020 Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic song for "Higher Love," her platinum collaboration with Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo. She originally released a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album "I'm Your Baby Tonight," but Kygo's dance remix of the song became an international hit after it was released last year Music-Billboard Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 07 Feb 1994
Emily Aragones/TRISTAR; Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Ackie bears a striking resemblance to Houston as she recreates her memorable 1994 performance at the American Music Awards, where she performed a medley of "I Loves You Porgy," "I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "I Have Nothing."

07 of 07

Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston During Her Super Bowl Performance

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
Emily Aragones/TRISTAR; Michael Zagaris/Getty

One moment fans are eager to see recreated in the movie is Houston's iconic performance of the National Anthem during the 1991 Super Bowl, where she donned a patriotic suit and headband on the field.

Director Kasi Lemmons told PEOPLE that Houston's Super Bowl performance and her concert in South Africa were among her favorite performances to recreate for the movie, noting that the latter was "very emotional" to film.

"All of those moments were great to recreate," she said. "It was a great fun. I had a great time shooting it."

