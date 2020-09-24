Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and more return for the reunion, which premieres on Friday

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) — Watch the Teaser for the Upcoming Netflix Reunion Special

Third time's a charm!

After a montage of memorable moments from the 1991 Nancy Meyers film and its 1995 sequel, the screen shows the Banks family's home in 2020, with Keaton, 74, heard yelling for Martin's character, George.

"I'm just washing my hands!" shouts Martin, 75. "One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"

On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted a video hinting at the reunion. The clip featured an email account set up for Martin's George, in which he received digitized pictures from his daughter's wedding from almost 30 years ago. It also shows a calendar invite for Friday, pointing at the release date for the special.

"25 years later, the Banks family returns for a special event to benefit World Central Kitchen," text in the video reads toward the end.

The special will premiere on Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook pages. World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization focused on providing meals after natural disasters. It was started by celebrity chef Jose Andres in 2010.

Father of the Bride stars Martin and Keaton as his wife, Nina. Both are proud parents to Annie (Williams-Paisley), but their world turns upside down when she returns home from studying abroad to announce she's engaged.

Director Meyers previously teased the reunion on Instagram with a photo of the movie's poster featuring Martin and Williams-Paisley. The movie, co-written by Meyers, was a remake of the 1950 film of the same name starring Spencer Tracy and directed by Vincente Minnelli.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers, 70, wrote in the caption at the time. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

Meyers previously brought together the cast for her film The Parent Trap in July. The reunion saw Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz.