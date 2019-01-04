See Taron Egerton Look Just Like Elton John in New Rocketman Pictures

Excitement is building for Rocketman — and new photos show Taron Egerton recreating some of Elton John‘s most iconic moments.

While fans have already gotten to see Egerton in action as the legendary singer, the new photos show off just how well the movie is recreating some of John’s career milestones. The big one is his performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975, where he wore a sparkly Dodgers uniform that has since been copied endlessly — including by Harry Styles this Halloween.

Rocketman David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

The other, up top, shows Egerton staring straight into the camera dressed in a feathery costume with John’s signature round and bedazzled glasses.

The pictures come two months after the first teaser trailer for the movie was released.

In the teaser, as the opening notes of “Bennie and the Jets” play, snapshots from John’s life flash on the screen — the young artist performing for a crowd, running down a street, recording in a studio, receiving a wink from a man, throwing something in anger and falling into a pool.

“There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is,” a voice narrates. “Where there was darkness there is no you, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

The movie has support from an important person: On Monday, John himself tweeted, “Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019.”