Evan Rachel Wood, Viola Davis and More Stars Pose at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

See all the stars who stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Toronto International Film Festival 2022 portrait studio

By
Lauren Lieberman
Published on September 10, 2022 11:38 AM
01 of 18

Evan Rachel Wood

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

02 of 18

Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood & Eric Appell

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

03 of 18

Daniel Radcliffe

PEOPLE and EW 2022 Toronto International Film Festival studio

of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

04 of 18

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

People_TIFF_WomanKing_Viola_Davis

of The Woman King.

05 of 18

Gina Prince Bythewood

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

06 of 18

Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega & Viola Davis

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

07 of 18

Lashana Lynch

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

08 of 18

John Boyega

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

09 of 18

Cathy Schulman

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

10 of 18

Thuso Mbedu

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

11 of 18

Sheila Atim

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of The Woman King.

12 of 18

Nick Stoller, Billy Eichner & Luke MacFarlane

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

13 of 18

Miss Lawrence

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

14 of 18

Dot-Marie Jones

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

15 of 18

Eve Lindley

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

16 of 18

Jim Rash

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

17 of 18

Jim Rash, Dot Marie-Jones, Miss Lawrence, Eve Lindley & TS Madison

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

18 of 18

TS Madison

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF PORTRAIT Studio
Ari + Louise

of Bros.

