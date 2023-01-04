See Shelley Duvall in First-Look Poster for 'The Forest Hills,' Her First Movie in 20 Years

Shelley Duvall looms large over her new movie The Forest Hills.

In a new poster from the film — 73-year-old Duvall's first after a 20-year hiatus from acting — shared exclusively with PEOPLE Wednesday, the actress' likeness is positioned above a home surrounded by woods during a full moon, while a figure using a wheelchair looks over the home from its right side.

Writer-director-producer Scott Goldberg tells PEOPLE the poster is one of three for sale digitally through the movie's Indiegogo campaign, which seeks $100,000 in its goal to fund post-production and advertising costs.

Aside from the poster showcasing Duvall's character, those who donate to The Forest Hills' campaign may also receive a special poster that instead showcases actors Edward Furlong (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and the film's lead actor Chiko Mendez.

"This film was made for horror fans, by horror fans, without the same old generic storyline that plagues horror movies," reads a message written by Goldberg on the film's Indiegogo campaign page.

Duvall's last film role was in 2002's Manna From Heaven, after which she announced her retirement from acting. In December 2022, The Shining star told Entertainment Tonight that she "should appreciate every minute" of making a movie again.

"I know it's been a long time," Duvall explained to the outlet. "But it's been great. It really has, it feels good. Makes me want to do more acting."

"It's actually so much fun to act in a movie. I should appreciate every minute of it," she continued.

In photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE in December 2022, Duvall can be seen smiling on set with her script and scene partner Felissa Rose, who plays Dr. Gonzalez in the movie.

At the time, Goldberg told PEOPLE, "The best part of working with Shelley is that she fills the room up with her kindness and love. She is kind, and you can see that even after all these years since her retirement from acting, she is still a true professional."

Duvall herself recently told PEOPLE that her character in The Forest Hills — she plays the main character's (Mendez) mother — has a "quiet rage, which sometimes turns explosive."

She also praised the "fantastic" two-man crew as "real professionals," revealing that the film marks the "first time I ever worked with a director who was on FaceTime."

Duvall said, "It was fun, very satisfying," joking of the remote filming experience: "Welcome to the future."

As of Wednesday, The Forest Hills' Indiegogo campaign had raised $3,500 with 46 days left in its campaign.