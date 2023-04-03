See Shelley Duvall Film a Scene for 'The Forest Hills' in Her Return to Acting (Exclusive)

Shelley Duvall is back on set.

On Monday, Dreznick Goldberg Productions exclusively shared with PEOPLE footage from an upcoming documentary titled Howl: Inside The Forest Hills, about 73-year-old Duvall's new film The Forest Hills. The clip shows the actress as she films scenes for the horror movie while writer-director-producer Scott Goldberg works with her via FaceTime.

"No, that was just great," Duvall says in the video, as she's asked whether it was challenging to work with a director who was not physically present in the room. "I find it to be fantastic, especially since the picture was clear on the phone."

The video goes on to show footage of Goldberg directing Duvall via a FaceTime call while she films scenes for the project, which marks the actress' first feature-length film role since 2002's Manna From Heaven.

"How f------ dare you," the actress says in character as she begins filming a take at the end of the video.

It was reported back in October that Duvall, who famously starred in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 psychological horror film The Shining, had been cast in the independent horror film after her two decades away from Hollywood.

"The best part of working with Shelley is that she fills the room up with her kindness and love," writer-director-producer Goldberg told PEOPLE about working with Duvall in December.

Brian Michael Finn / Dreznick Goldberg Productions

"She is kind, and you can see that even after all these years since her retirement from acting she is still a true professional," he added at the time.

The Forest Hills follows a man named Riko (Chiko Mendez) who "is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods," according to an official synopsis for the movie. Duvall plays Riko's mother, who appears in the film only in vision sequences, according to Deadline.

While Duvall spoke with PEOPLE in December, she praised the "fantastic" two-man crew she worked with for The Forest Hills as "real professionals," spoke to her character's "quiet rage" in the new movie, and joked of the remote filming experience: "Welcome to the future."

"Acting again — it's so much fun," Duvall told PEOPLE in February of her return to movies. "It enriches your life."

The Forest Hills premiered on March 11 at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. (a theater owned by filmmaker Kevin Smith). Filmmaker Goldberg continues to seek further distribution for the movie.