See Sarah Jessica Parker Reprise Her Hocus Pocus Role on Set of Upcoming Disney + Sequel

Fans waiting to get a glimpse at Sarah Jessica Parker reprising her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 are in luck!

The actress, 56, was recently spotted filming the sequel to the movie outside the Newport, Rhode Island based Old Colony House built in 1741.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While filming at the brick Georgian-style building, which was once a meeting place for the colonial legislature, Parker was dressed in a multi-colored witch costume reminiscent of her outfit in the first beloved film. She topped the look off with wavy long blonde locks.

Sarah JEssica Parker Credit: Backgrid

The fairgrounds themed scene takes place during the "Salem Scare Fest" with Newport acting as Salem, Massachusetts.

Parker has been teasing her Instagram followers for a while about Hocus Pocus 2.

In the film she will play the youngest of the Sanderson sisters alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Just this month Disney revealed production for Hocus Pocus 2 began in Rhode Island with all three stars reuniting for the film.

Along with the announcement, Disney also revealed plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also joining the cast are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.