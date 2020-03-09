The cast of Little Women had quite a bit of fun with each other behind-the-scenes.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip selected by writer and director Greta Gerwig, the cast is seen doing makeup and hair tests for their characters while doing all sorts of silly things.

After also starring in Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet look plenty comfortable goofing around on tape as Jo March and Laurie Laurence.

Ronan also has some fun with Emma Watson, who played her older sister Meg in the movie. The clip ends with snippets of Laura Dern and Eliza Scanlen in character, as the March family matriarch and sister Beth, respectively.

The Gerwig-directed film has earned more than $145 million at the worldwide box office. The film is an adaptation of the Louise May Alcott novel starring Ronan, Chalamet, Scanlen, Watson Florence Pugh, Dern and Meryl Streep.

RELATED: Greta Gerwig Had Little Women Cast Play ‘Theater Games, Vocal Exercises’ to Bond Before Filming

Image zoom Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan Courtesy Sony Pictures

The writer-director told PEOPLE earlier this year she likes to help actors reach “a state where they trust each other” by having them to exercises ahead of filming.

“They aren’t scared of looking foolish because all acting is on some level is looking foolish because that’s how you get the good stuff,” Gerwig said. “You kind of have to go for it and you’re not going to look cool all the way down when you’re like feeling. I think as much as possible, like any theater games, vocal exercises, it’s not just to warm up your voice and warm up your body, it’s also to get you out of your head.”

She added, “And I had them perform for each other and Timothée [Chalamet] did this amazing monologue. He had it from high school, inside of him.”

The film will be available on Digital platforms March 10 and on Blu-ray and DVD April 7.