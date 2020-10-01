Borat Returns! See Sacha Baron Cohen Disguise Himself as President Trump in Hilarious Trailer

Borat is back!

Sacha Baron Cohen is reprising his iconic comedic role for the sequel to his hit 2006 movie. The sequel, titled Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, was filmed in secret over the summer and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Oct. 23

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer for the second Borat film dropped Thursday, featuring some classic Borat antics — and then some. The film will follow Borat as he returns to America with his daughter to “gift her to someone close to the throne” (a shot of the White House indicates that “the throne” is the Oval Office).

In one scene, Cohen, 48, dresses up as Donald Trump with a mask bearing an uncanny resemblance to the president and crashes a speech from Vice President Mike Pence.

Image zoom Amazon Studios

“Michael Penis, I brought the girl for you!” he shouts, referring to his daughter, who is slung over his shoulder.

In addition to politics, it’s clear that Cohen will be tackling the current coronavirus pandemic throughout the new film. The movie poster features several delicately placed face masks, and one scene in the trailer shows his character physically fighting COVID-19.

Fans are also expecting footage from two pranks the actor pulled over the summer that got leaked. In June, Cohen crashed a far-right rally in Washington and tried to get attendees to sing along to a racist song, according to IndieWire. Later in the summer, Rudy Giuliani claimed Cohen ambushed an interview he was doing at a New York City hotel.

Image zoom Borat (2006) 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The original Borat, with the full title including Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, followed as the titular character, a reporter from Kazakhstan, went on a mission to meet Pamela Anderson. The movie produced several iconic lines, including Borat's memorable pronunciation of the phrase "my wife."

The comedy went on to gross over $265 million worldwide, giving Cohen the platform to create future characters and movies like Bruno, The Dictator and Grimsby. In 2007, Cohen said he'd be retiring the Borat character but then reprised the character briefly before the 2016 election to warn Americans about voting for Trump.

Borat appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he first taught host Jimmy Kimmel a surprising translation of the late night host’s name, then claimed Trump is one of Cohen’s more "unbelievable" characters.