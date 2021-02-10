The Croods: A New Age is available to own now on Digital and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD February 23

See Ryan Reynolds Voice His Croods: A New Age Character in Behind-the-Scenes Look at Making of Sequel

Ryan Reynolds infused his The Croods: A New Age character, Guy, with his famous charm.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the sequel, the 44-year-old actor can be seen in the sound booth bringing his animated character to life.

Producer Mark Swift credits the actor's "attitude" with giving Guy "the comedic edge that he has."

"It's so brilliant," Swift says, as Reynolds adds, "It's always wild to see an animated character" take on "your mannerisms" and facial expressions.

The movie, now out on digital, includes deleted scenes, a gag reel and short, easy and fun to make snacks for kids.

Director Joel Crawford described the animated movie as a "crazy, epic, comedy-adventure," adding that "at its heart, it's about two very different families discovering that their future is brighter together," Variety reported in September.

The sequel finds the cave people meeting a new, more "modern" family: the Bettermans voiced by Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Kelly Marie Tran.