See Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek Team Up in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Scene

Ryan Reynolds has to find a way to work with Salma Hayek in their action film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the upcoming movie shows Reynolds's Michael Bryce - a bodyguard on sabbatical after the events of the first movie - and Hayek's Sonia try to find a way to rescue Sonia's husband Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), who Bryce was tasked with protecting in the first movie.

But since Bryce is taking a break after his therapist recommended he take time off, the former bodyguard wants to resolve the situation without killing anyone.

That's not exactly flying with Sonia, who's ready to tear through everyone in their way.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Credit: Lionsgate

The trailer for the movie dropped in April, picking up four years after the events of the first movie and showing Bryce seemingly being praised for being a good bodyguard to Jackson's Kincaid. The problem is the scene is just a nightmare and Bryce is instructed by his therapist to take a break from being a bodyguard.

"I'm officially on sabbatical and, to be honest, I don't know why I didn't do this sooner," Bryce says in the trailer. "It's as if the world's been waiting for me to make this change. For the first time, I'm starting to imagine a life without body guarding."

Bryce is quickly roped back in by Sonia, who asks him for help rescuing her husband.

The sequel also stars Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant and Frank Grillo.