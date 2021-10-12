One Shot will be in theaters and on demand on Nov. 5

See Ryan Phillippe, Ashley Greene and Scott Adkins in Trailer for Action-Thriller One Shot

The aptly-named One Shot is almost here.

The upcoming action movie, premiering Nov 5., was filmed in one shot and in real time — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new trailer. Directed by James Nunn, One Shot stars Ryan Phillippe, Ashley Greene and Scott Adkins.

"In an effort to prevent a terrorist attack on Washington D.C., an elite squad of Navy SEALs led by Lt. Blake Harris (Adkins) and a junior CIA analyst Zoe Anderson (Greene) must retrieve a detainee from a CIA black site island prison," the film's description reads.

It continues, "Tensions flare as Deputy Site Manager Jack Yorke (Phillippe) refuses to release the suspected terrorist based solely on Anderson's intel, but when the base comes under attack by waves of insurgents they must band together to complete the mission."

"Making One Shot was like grading for my black belt," Adkins, 45, tells PEOPLE. "Tough on the body, mentally draining but incredibly rewarding."

"Creating this level of action and drama in a single shot is the pinnacle of filmmaking and I'm so incredibly proud of what myself, director James Nunn and the rest of the team pulled off," he adds.

In the new trailer, tensions are high between Phillippe, Adkins and Greene's characters.

"A cell in Europe has been trying to build a dirty bomb," Zoe says. "We traced it to D.C."

"The detainees that come here do not depart until we've properly vetted them," Jack replies, later adding, "We screw up, and one of these guys hurts the homeland, it's all over CNN."

The stakes grow higher when Blake remarks that "something's not right" and, suddenly, their base is under attack.

"If he tells us where that bomb is we can radio it in," Jack tells one of the detainees, who replies, "I am not a terrorist — please."

"Running low on ammo," a SEAL team member says to Blake during a standoff with their attackers.

"I know," he says as the clip nears its close.