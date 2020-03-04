See Robert Pattinson's Batmobile! The Batman Director Shares New Photos from Set

Robert Pattinson‘s Batman’s got a whole new Batmobile.

The first images of the new car were tweeted by The Batman director Matt Reeves on Wednesday. The War for the Planet of the Apes director has taken over directing the new trilogy centered on the masked crusader with Pattinson donning the cape.

RELATED: The Batman: Robert Pattinson Seen in His Batsuit for the First Time in New Footage

The three images show different points of view of the car, with Pattinson standing next to it. The first one is an overhead shot showing the sleek vehicle, while the other two show the side and back views.

The world got its first look at the actor, 33, as Batman last month after Reeves shared Pattinson’s screen test for the latest cinematic incarnation of the superhero’s story.

With somber music playing in the background and a red backlight, Pattinson slowly comes into view allowing fans to see him in the iconic black suit, cape and cowl for the first time since he was cast in May 2019.

The Batman began filming in January, with the director announcing the news on Twitter with a photo of a clapperboard revealing the movie’s all-red logo.

Image zoom The Batman Warner Bros. Studios

The upcoming film is planned to be part of a trilogy. The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

In October, Pattinson sat down with Esquire where he spoke about the film, saying, “It’s kind of insane.”

“I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all,” he said.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021.