See Robert De Niro Age from His 20s to His 80s in New Trailer for The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman features some stunning movie magic to show star Robert De Niro age from his twenties to his eighties.

The three-and-a-half-hour epic tale, heading to Netflix later this year, is based on Charles Brandt’s best-selling non fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses. The movie stars De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a real-life hustler and hitman who served as an American labor union official and later confessed to the killing of Teamster labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman is set in post-World War II America and goes into the world of organized crime, with De Niro’s Sheeran at the center of it.

A new trailer shows just how much of Sheeran’s life audiences will get to see, stretching from his time in the military service in his twenties to a white-haired older man attending a funeral in his later years.

Joining De Niro in the movie are Al Pacino, Ray Romano, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin.

The Irishman is opening the 2019 New York Film Festival on Friday.

“It’s an incredible honor that The Irishman has been selected as the Opening Night of the New York Film Festival,” said Scorsese in a statement. “The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew.”

The Irishman debuts on Netflix on November 27.