WATCH: Renée Zellweger Transforms Into Judy Garland in Emotional New Scene from Judy

Renée Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in the upcoming Judy — and PEOPLE has a first look at her in action as the legendary performer.

The film chronicles Garland’s journey to London in the winter of 1968 for a series of sold-out concerts she performed despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. The Wizard of Oz star died in London in 1969 of an accidental barbiturate overdose just months after the tour ended. She was 47.

PEOPLE’s exclusive scene from the movie shows a preview of the downfall to come, with a shaky Judy walking around backstage before admitting that she doesn’t think she can go in front of the crowd.

“My mouth is dry and it could fall apart. I can’t,” she says.

“You’ll be fine. Now, on you go!” her assistant (played by Jessie Buckley) answers before Garland reluctantly takes the stage.

Though the scene ends before Zellweger gets to show off her singing skills, fans got to hear her sing Garland’s iconic song from The Wizard of Oz, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” in the first song released from the soundtrack.

Image zoom Judy David Hindley /LD Entertainment/ Roadside Attractions

Judy is set to circulate at several film festivals this fall including Toronto and Telluride, and Zellweger’s performance will no doubt be up for awards consideration.

In addition to Zellweger in the title role, the film stars Finn Wittrock as Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft and Michael Gambon as her manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey plays Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft while Gemma-Leah Devereux plays her daughter Liza Minnelli.

Judy hits theaters Sept. 27, and the soundtrack is set to be released the same day.