See Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey & More Stars of Sing 2 in a Behind-the-Scenes of the Sequel

The star-studded cast of Sing 2 is bringing their A-game to the anticipated sequel.

In a PEOPLE exclusive behind the scenes look, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton and more bring their comedic talents to the voices of Buster Moon, Rosita and Johnny, respectively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, above, the actors deliver a scene in which Buster attempts to hurry his singing troupe onto a bus on its way to a new show in the glamorous Redshore City.

But facing defeat, his troupe has some doubts as to their talent.

"Mr. Moon, I'm sorry but I'm really having second thoughts about this," Egerton's Johnny says.

Tori Kelly's Meena replies: "Johnny's right. That theater scout she didn't think we were good enough."

Sing 2 Credit: Universal Pictures

Attempting to boost morale, Moon says, "Yeah, but she's wrong. Dead wrong. There's a reason our show is sold out every night and I'm telling ya her boss is going to love it!"

Witherspoon's Rosita also steps in to convince the group to perform, saying, "Listen you guys, I have dreamt of performing at red shore city since I was a little kid. And besides, I just convinced my husband to babysit for 24 hours and I am not going to waste an opportunity like that. So come on! We've got nothing to lose."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sing 2 also stars Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Bono, Pharrell Williams, Nick Offerman, Letitia Wright and more stars.

The animated film is written and directed by Garth Jennings and combines dozens of hit songs from stars like Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, Prince, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, BTS, Bad Bunny, Cardi and Shawn Mendes.