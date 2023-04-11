See Ray Liotta Help Charlie Day Get a Job in Hollywood in First Trailer for 'Fool's Paradise'

Charlie Day enlisted Ray Liotta for one of the actor's final film roles.

On Tuesday, Roadside Attractions released the first trailer for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star's directorial debut, Fool's Paradise.

The trailer teases Day, 47, as an unnamed man who is released from a mental health facility and then discovered on the street by a film industry producer (Liotta), who gets the man work as a double in Hollywood due to his resemblance to another actor, also portrayed by Day.

The man — who "has lost the ability to speak," according to a doctor at the beginning of the trailer — soon finds himself on a whirlwind journey through the highs and lows of show business and becomes known as Latte Pronto, the trailer shows.

Latte Pronto charms audiences with his accidental physical comedy and appears to get married until he stops finding work and his life takes a turn for the worse. One character, portrayed by John Malkovich, steps in at the trailer's end to demand to know who the man really is.

Roadside Attractions

Described as a "satirical comedy," an official synopsis for the film reads that Fool's Paradise follows "a down-on-his-luck publicist (Ken Jeong) who gets his lucky break" when he discovers the unnamed man.

"With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady," the synopsis reads, adding that the pair "must fight their way back to the things that matter the most" once fame and fortune take their toll.

RoadsideFlix/YouTube

While speaking with Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown on Sunday, Day said that his "biggest regret is that [Liotta] is not going to get to see the audience see him." Liotta died in May 2022 at age 67; he also posthumously appeared in February's Cocaine Bear.

Fool's Paradise was written and directed by Day, who also currently stars as Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Aside from Day, Liotta, Jeong and Malkovich, the film also stars Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman and Common.

Fool's Paradise releases in theaters May 12.