See Peter Dinklage Pine for Love as Cyrano de Bergerac in Trailer for New Movie Musical

The official trailer for Cyrano is here.

The upcoming musical period piece, from Pride & Prejudice director Joe Wright, is a new take on the classic French play, starring Peter Dinklage as the titular character, Cyrano de Bergerac.

"Convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.)," the film's description reads.

At the start of the new trailer, Dinklage's Cyrano is called a "freak" and takes it upon himself to prove his sword fighting skills in a duel with the offender.

"My dearest friend, I'd be very angry with you if you died," Roxanne tells him.

Later, Cyrano admits his love for Roxanne to another friend but laments that "the world will never accept someone like me and a tall beautiful woman."

Peter Dinklage Credit: Peter Mountain/ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Roxanne, meanwhile, has her own dilemma: her mother says she must marry for money.

"Love? Does that mean nothing to you?" Roxanne asks her mother, who replies, "Children need love, adults need money."

When she falls for Christian — without actually speaking to him — Christian enlists the help of Cyrano to teach him "to speak romantically."

Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage Credit: Peter Mountain/ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

"I am a poet, my words, upon your lips — I will make you romantic," Cryano tells him. "Will you make me handsome?"

The love triangle grows more complicated when Roxanne sees that Christian cannot live up to his poetic letters in person, and when Christian discovers Cryano's love for her.

"We must let her decide our fate, she must have the choice," Christian says as the clip comes to a close.

kelvin Harrison Jr. Credit: Peter Mountain/ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Wright previously opened up to the BBC about Cyrano, sharing that he identified with the original play as a child.

"I was one of those kids who felt like they were odd and other and unworthy of love, so I always connected to the story," he told the outlet. "It's about the human need for connection, and how we often fail to connect with other people."

"Perhaps this film can help to express what I believe to be true, which is that we are more similar than we are different, despite outward appearances," he added.